Kerala Passes Bill To Remove Governor As Chancellor Of Universities

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly proceedings on Tuesday saw high drama as it passed the bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the State and appoint eminent academicians in the top post.

The Bill was passed amid boycott of the House by opposition UDF over non-acceptance of its suggestions regarding the bill.

“The University Laws (Amendment) Bill is passed,” Speaker A N Shamseer said.

The bill, which had undergone scrutiny by a Subject Committee of the House, was passed after hours long discussions during which the Congress-led UDF said it was not opposed to the removal of the Governor as Chancellor.