Kerala: Over 60 Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, One Critical

Kochi: Over 60 people were hospitalised after they consumed food from a hotel at Paravur in the Ernakulam district of Kerala.

As per reports, among them, one woman, identified as Geethu from Cherai, is in a critical condition and reportedly undergoing treatment at Ernakulam Medical College.

On Monday evening, people who consumed Kuzhimanthi, Alfaham and Shawai from this hotel were admitted to the hospital due to severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

According to municipal health officials, the health problem was suspected to have been caused due to the consumption of meat.

Following the incident, the restaurant was closed down.

State Health Minister Veena George informed that the licence of the restaurant has been cancelled. The action was taken based on a report submitted by the Food Safety Commissioner.

In the wake of several food-poisoning incidents in the state, the Kerala Government on Friday issued new guidelines for catering services.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that as per the new guidelines, a licence for catering services has been made compulsory in the state and a health card is mandatory for employees.