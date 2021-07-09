Kerala On Alert After 14 Zika Virus Cases Reported In A Day

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has been put on alert on Friday as the state Friday reported 14 cases of Zika virus. Reportedly the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed 13 more cases on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the state government, of the 19 samples sent to the institute, 13 were found to be positive for Zika. The symptoms are similar to dengue, and they include fever, rashes, and joint pain.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, “The Health Department and the district authorities are seized of the issue and have taken measures by collecting samples of the Aedes species mosquitoes, which transmit it to people through its bite. All the districts have been alerted about this and measures have started.”

Meanwhile, to monitor the situation and to support the state government, a six-member team comprising public health experts, vector-borne disease experts, and clinicians from AIIMS has already been issued instructions to reach there and support the state government in terms of management of Zika there.