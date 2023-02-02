Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan likely to be released on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, at present in jail in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, is likely to be released on Thursday, 28 months after he was arrested near Mathura while going towards Hathras, where a Dalit girl had been allegedly raped and killed.

Kappan’s lawyer Mohammad Dhanish KS said that the sureties of Kappan had been verified by the court and sent to the Lucknow jail for his release.

“Kappan will be released most likely by Thursday noon,” he said.

Lucknow jailor Rajendra Singh said that the district court’s release order was received at the jail around 5 pm, hence as per the law, he could not be released immediately. “We will ensure that he gets freed by Thursday morning,” he added.