Kerala Home Secretary, Family Injured In Car Accident

Alappuzha: Kerala Home Secretary Venu IAS and his family met with an accident at Kayamkulam here on Monday.

According to reports, the incident occured while the Home Secretary and his family were returning to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi when their car collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite side at Kayamkulam.

Subsequently, Venu and the driver of the car were seriously injured in the accident, while the other occupants received minor injuries.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.