Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Producer-actor Vijay Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case registered against him.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas granted Babu the relief subject to the conditions that he shall appear before the police from June 27 to July 3, shall not intimidate the actress-victim or her family, he shall not leave Kerala and if he has been issued a fresh passport, he shall surrender the same.

The court said if Babu is arrested by the police, he shall be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 5 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount.

A Malayalam actor who made her debut in Babu’s film filed a complaint on April 22 accusing him of sexually abusing her several times by promising her roles and forcing her to take drugs.

Later, the police had filed another case against Babu for identifying the complainant by name on social media.