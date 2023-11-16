Kerala Delegation Makes Exposure Visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An 18-member delegation consisting of elected representatives, ULB officials and CMMU Expert headed by Mayor Kollam Prasanna Earnest are on a three-day exposure visit to Odisha.

The delegates comprise the Chairman Standing Committee on Development, Welfare, Health, Works, Town Planning, Tax Appeal Committee, Educational, Councillors, Executive Engineer and Clean Manager.

They will visit to the best practice sites of Septage and Sewerage projects in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri.

Odisha is one of the States that have proven successful in the implementation of STPs, FSTPs, 24×7 water supply system, Drink from Tap and City beautification under AMRUT.

Heritage conservation is also a highlight of the State. They are supported by the State Mission Management Unit, AMRUT, Government of Kerala.

The exposure visit is being conducted by the Centre for Environment & Development (CED).

On arrival of the team, there was a welcome ceremony in the Conference Hall of CED Bhubaneswar.

Sulochana Das, Mayor, of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation joined as Chief Guest and addressed the delegates.

She spoke on the transformations taking place in urban Odisha under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister in accordance with the 5T mantra of governance.

She highlighted various activities undertaken in the smart city of Bhubaneswar.