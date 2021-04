Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested Corona positive on Thursday. He had taken the first dose of coronavirus last month.

Vijayan has confirmed his infection in his official Twitter handle.

The Kerala CM has requested all those who came in contact with him to go into self quarantine. Sources at CMO, however, said Vijayan was asymptomatic.

The Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas had earlier tested positive.