Kerala beedi worker donates Rs 2 lakh to CMRDF for coronavirus vaccination

Kannur: A beedi worker from Kannur has donated Rs 2 lakh to CMRDF for Kerala’s coronavirus vaccination drive.

He has remained anonymous and is left with Rs 850 in his bank account. Media reports said the bank staff was extremely surprised by his generous donation. They talked to him about the decision but the worker remained adamant about giving the money for an extremely noble cause.

The man also stressed that his name must not be published in the public domain. He said that he will continue to roll beedies for a living to earn a living.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan heaped praises on the man at a presser and added that the man had emphasized that money is not valuable than human lives.