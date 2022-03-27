Keonjhar: Youth stabbed to death

Keonjhar: A youth was allegedly stabbed to death by some assailants in the Joda locality of Keonjhar district last night.

As per reports, the deceased, identified as Nazim Shaikh of Murshidabad city in West Bengal, was staying in Ganesh Bhawan with one of his colleagues. At around 11:30 am yesterday, two unidentified miscreants arrived at his home and asked him to come out. Later, when he came out, the miscreants stabbed with a sharp knife and fled from the spot.

As a result, he sustained grievous injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Being informed, police arrived at the spot and recovered the body.