Keonjhar: Youth Killed, Another Critical In Bike-Pickup Van Collision

Keonjhar: A 20-year-old youth died while another person was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup van near Jualikata area in Anandapur of Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Amit Kumar Sahu (20) son of Ravindra Kumar Sahu of Jinkipada village under Kaptipada police station of Mayurbhanj district along with one Panchanan Dehuri were coming to Thakurmunda on a bike when a pick-up van lost control and hit the bike near Jualikta Chhak.

With the help of locals, the victims were rushed to Anandpur hospital by an 108 Ambulance. While Amit was declared brought dead, Panchanan is undergoing treatment.

On intimation, Mahuladiha police seized the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation.