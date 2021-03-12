Keonjhar: Woman bludgeoned to death by son

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident of crime reported from a village under Barbil police limits in Keonjhar, a woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her son here.

According to available information, neighbours spotted the lifeless body in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the local police about the same.

On being informed, cops reached the spot and initiated a probe into the case. The body has also been sent for post-mortem.

Though the exact circumstances that led to the crime remained unknown, locals claimed that the accused is mentally ill. The instability might have triggered the attack, locals said.

Police have also detained the accused son for questioning.