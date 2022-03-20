Keonjhar: Three Children Fall Into Molten Tar Container, Hospitalised

Keonjhar: Three children sustained critical injuries after they fell into a molten tar container at Kankana village under Bamebari police limits in Keonjhar district, today.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a road construction work was underway in the locality. The victims fell into the container when they were busy playing this morning.

While two of the children fell accidentally, the other child met the same fate as he tried to rescue them.

On being informed, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the trio.

The victims were then taken to a local hospital for treatment.