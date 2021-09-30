Keonjhar Teen Ends Life After Mother Chides Him For Playing Online Games

Keonjhar: A class 9 student committed suicide by hanging himself after his mother scolded him for playing online games on his cellphone in the Keonjhar district.

Family members found the body of the boy hanging from the ceiling of a house on Thursday afternoon at a village under Ghasipura police station in the Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the boy, a student of Ghasipura Adarsha Vidyalaya, was always playing online games on his cellphone given to him by his parents for online classes.

However, he spent most of his time playing an online game called ‘Free Fire’ with the mobile. Following this, his mother allegedly scolded him for playing games online and refused to give the phone further.

Later, her mother found the body of his son hanging from the ceiling. The family members took the boy to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After receiving information, local police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.