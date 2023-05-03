Keonjhar: Speeding Hyva Mows Down Two, Critically Injures Another

Keonjhar: A speeding Hyva truck mowed down two truck drivers standing on the roadside near Ranki Petrol Pump on the NH-20 within Keonjhar Town police station limits on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 9:30 PM. While two truck drivers were run over by the speeding Hyva truck, another man sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

The critically injured man has been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, sources added.

The truck was going from Joda towards Ghatagaon. After the accident, the vehicle broke down at the spot. The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.