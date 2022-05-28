Keonjhar: School headmaster suspended for submitting fake certificates

Keonjhar: A government high school headmaster in Keonjhar was suspended for allegedly submitting fake certificates to get the job.

The teacher has been identified as Susil Kumar Behera who was the headmaster of Ramachandrapur High School under Saharapada block in the district.

As per reports, there were allegations against Behera for submitting fake certificates. Based on the allegations, the Higher Secondary Board launched an inquiry.

Subsequently, it was found during the verification that Behera had submitted forged certificates following which he was placed under suspension.

“Rather, he submitted a forged BEd certificate to get the appointment. He has been placed under suspension following the departmental proceedings against him,” said Keonjhar District Educational Officer (DEO), Purna Chandra Sethi.