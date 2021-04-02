Keonjhar: Morning Walker Killed In Road Mishap

Keonjhar: In a tragic mishap, a morning walker was killed after a speeding truck ran over him on National Highway-20 in Keonjhar district.

The deceased was identified to be a retired soldier, Binod Sahani of Shalapada Mishra colony.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Sahani was on a morning walk when a speeding truck ran over him. Sahani died on the spot.

On being informed, Ghasipura police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard. The body has been sent for post mortem.