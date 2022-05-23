Keonjhar: Locals Observe Champua Bandh Over Establishment Of Kendriya Vidyalaya

Keonjhar: Normal life was hit as locals are observing a 12-hour bandh at Champua in Keonjhar district demanding the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

While there had been demands to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Champua, the administration has identified land at Kalikaprasad and plans are afoot to set up the school there.

Residents of Champua are opposing this move of the administration stating the school should be established at Champua since it is a Notified Area Council (NAC). They have demanded to resolve the matter at the earliest.