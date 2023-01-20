Keonjhar: Gang rape victim “made to wait in police van for 12 hours” for medical examination

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman was reportedly abducted and gang raped by three youths in Keonjhar district.

The woman was with her cousin when the three youths assaulted the latter and kidnapped her. Following this the accused took her to a secluded place before raping her.

The matter came to the fore after the survivor lodged a written complaint in this connection with Soso police.

However, what turned out to be more disappointing was the alleged incompetency of the police officers here.

The cops allegedly made her wait for a long for a medical examination. The survivor allegedly had to spend more than 12 hours inside a police van before her medical examination was finally done.

After the complaint, the cops took the victim to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital for medical examination which is around 40km away from Soso. However, as the place of the incident does not fall under Anandapur, the victim was again sent to Salania CHC.

With no other option, the cops took the victim to Salania government hospital only to be once again sent back to Anandapur hospital due to the absence of a lady doctor. She was then made to sit inside the police van until the doctors finally attended to her at around 9 pm at night.

Later, again the survivor was taken to Soso police station at night at around 9:30 pm after the medical examination.