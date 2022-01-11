Keonjhar: Fire breaks out at vending zone near Mochibandha school

Keonjhar: Shops at vending zone were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out near Mochibandha school under Town police limits in Keonjhar district.

The exact reason behind the fire has not been immediately known though short circuit is believed to have caused the ignition and subsequent spread.

No loss of life has been reported.

Being informed, the fire services personnel rushed to the spot and are trying to control the blaze.