Keonjhar: Farmers block NH-49 over non-procurement of paddy

Keonjhar: The district witnessed farmers’ unrest over delay in paddy procurement as the agitators blocked NH-49 near Jagamohanpur in Keonjhar.

Vehicular movement on the National Highway was reportedly disrupted after scores of farmers staged road blockade by placing paddy sacks on the road. Dozens of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the busy highway.

The protesters have alleged that thousands of quintals of paddy remain piled at Mandis.

Sources said resentment is brewing among farmers across the district due to delay in paddy sale. This has led to farmers’ protest at several places.