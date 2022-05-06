Keonjhar Dist Admin to Develop Grand Corridor at Sri Sri Baldevjew Temple

Keonjhar: The District Administration of Keonjhar on Friday announced to develop the Sri Sri Baldevjew Bada Danda in Keonjhar. Development of the Grand Corridor is aimed at achieving improved aesthetic environment, organized spaces, safety & hygiene, and contextual rejuvenation.

The development works includes, decorative floral paint of Grand Corridor, depiction of various Bheshas of Sri Sri Baldevjew, creation of traditional artforms along the Corridor, construction of pedestrian pathways and covered drains, organised vending arrangements, peripheral development of Mausima Temple, Water Body and Open areas.

Along with this, it was informed that ongoing construction inside the temple premises including Bhoga Mandap and Bhajan Mandap will be dedicated to the citizens of Keonjhar soon.

District Administration Keonjhar also felicitated and expressed gratitude towards Sri Bhuyan Pidha Sardar for their contribution and dedication towards Sri Sri Baldevjew Mandir and smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra. During the occasion, Sri Bhuyan Pidha Sardar appreciated the efforts of District Administration, Keonjhar for the holistic planning of Baldevjew Mandir and Bada Danda and thanked Government of Odisha for such an initiative.

EO Debottar cum Sub Collector Keonjhar also announced that the Jagannath Chariot of Keonjhar has been adjudged as the tallest Chariot of Lord Jagannath (72 feet) by ‘India Book of Records’.

District Collector Keonjhar, Ashish Thakare highlighted various developmental works to be taken up for Sri Sri Baldevjew Mandir along with peripheral development of old town which includes inauguration of Hadabandha Pokhri and Public Library. Overall, he appreciated the cooperation received from the temple administration, citizens living around Bada Danda and government officials for smoothly coordinating the works till date and requested for the same in the future.

Sub Collector-Cum-E0, Debottar Keonjhar on behalf of the District Administration again paid the gratitude to Sri Bhuyan Pidha Sardar and requested all involved for making the plan a reality before the Annual Rath Yatra begins. The event was also attended by SP Keonjhar, DFO Keonjhar, SE R&B Keonjhar and other government officials.

Raja Saheb of Keonjhar, Shri Dhanurjay Narayan Bhanjadeo was also present on the occasion. Senior servitors, Raj Kishore Panda, Kunja Dehury, and Charipidha Bhuyan Sardar were also felicitated.