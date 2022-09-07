Keonjhar Dist Admin launches ‘Alternative Learning Project’ to develop digital literacy

Keonjhar: With an objective to develop digital literacy at the beginning of schooling life, Keonjhar District Administration has launched the “Alternative Learning Project” at Darbar Hall, Collectorate in the august presence of Upendra Tripathy, Principal Advisor (Education) to Hon’ble CM Odisha.

Among others, Ashok Kamath, Chairman, Akshara Foundation, Smt. Ranjita Pattnaik, State Lead, Akshara foundation, Prasant Swain, Additional Director (Quality) and collector Keonjhar were also present during the launch.

Alternative Learning Project aims to integrate and inculcate digital technology into the teaching and learning of students in primary education. It promotes a culture of early-stage IT use and practice in ways suitable to students’ developmental levels to improve learning outcomes.

The initiative will be implemented in 20 Schools in Sadar and Banspal Block on a pilot basis. DMF Keonjhar supports this unique initiative of the district administration. This initiative will further help the students of Class-4 & 5 to perform well in National Achievement Survey -2024.