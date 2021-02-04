Keonjhar DHH Health Worker Found Dead

Keonjhar: A health worker posted at Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) was found dead in his office in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased was identified as Dambarudhar Dehury of Mayurbhanj district.

Reportedly, Dambrudhar was suffering from serious health issues. Though the actual reason behind death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Dambrudhar might have adopted the extreme step due to Depression over his poor health condition.

On intimation, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated in this regard.