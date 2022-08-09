Keonjhar Collector Visits Kansa, Toranipani Schools

Keonjhar: Keonjhar Collector Ashis Thakre on Tuesday visited Kansa, Toranipani and Kundhei and interacted with Multi-Language teachers and students of Kansa and Toranipani Schools. He also oversaw children-friendly education through wall painting and speaking walls.

The District Collector also visited Matru Sishu Poshan Kendra at Kundhei despite bad weather and interacted with Creche workers of Birahanuman SHG regarding the management of Creche and daily routine works, health checkup and anthropometry.

Thakre distributed individual PVTH household cards to the Juanga Community and VDC cards to the Secretary of VDCs. He also distributed bicycles with Mason Tool, Carpenter Tools and cycle repairing equipment to three PVTG beneficiaries.