Keonjhar Businessman Murder: Woman Mastermind & Aide Held, Hunt For 2 ‘Supari Killers’ On

Barbil: Police claimed to have cracked the murder case of a local businessman, Sunil Sinha alias Bhola, who was shot dead near Moni Tower in Barbil town of Keonjhar district on 1st May, with the arrest of the mastermind, a woman and her aide on Friday.

A woman identified as Sukhwinder Kaur alias Rajji, masterminded behind the murder and one of her accomplices Sakir Hussain, have been arrested, Barbil police said in a press meet today. The police added two more accused including a supari killer, who shot dead Sunil Sinha, are absconding.

Sunil Sinha (Bhola), a close aide of Barbil Municipality chairman, was returning home on a scooter on Monday at around 9.30 am when the miscreants shot him dead at point blank range near Moni Tower.

Taking the case seriously, police today arrested the mastermind and her accomplice.

According to sources, before the 2022 municipal election, Rajji had a close relationship with Barbil Municipality Chairperson Laxman Mahanta (Laltu). She used to organise all meetings and maintain the accounting books in the election. After Mahanta won the election and became the Chairperson, he entrusted Sunil Sinha alias Bhola with all the responsibilities instead of Rajji.

In order to remove Sinha from her way, accused Rajji started masterminding his murder. For the same, she sought the help of Sakir Hussain of Azad Basti area, who arranged a contract killer, Ravi and Riyasat Hussain from Chakradharpur area of Jharkhand.

The planning to murder Sinha had started six months ago.

After receiving Rs 4.5 lakh in March, shooter Ravi first tried to kill Sinha on the day of Ram Navami, but he missed. After that, Ravi came to Barbil on last April 30, Sunday, and shot him dead on May 1, Monday morning. He then fled the state.

However, the police got a clue from the CCTV installed in Barbil town and seized the Bolero vehicle used by the accused and arrested Sakir Hussain.

While the main accused Rajji and Sakir were arrested today, the contract killers, Ravi and Riyasat will be arrested soon, IIC Pramodini Sahu informed.

