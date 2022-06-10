Keonjhar: ANM Damayanti Rout Selected For National Florence Nightingale Nurses Award 2021

Bhubaneswar: Damayanti Rout, ANM (Auxiliary Nurses & Midwife) at Gounighasa under Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar district has been selected to receive the National Florence Nightingale Nurses Award for the year 2021.

Born on November 24, 1968, at Tarimula in Ghasipura block of the district, Rout had passed out from Keonjhar Government ANM Center and was posted first at Khamara UGPHC under Angul District in the Year 1996.

She was then transferred to Kasia Subcenter under Jhumpura CHC in Keonjhar then Billa Subcenter under Harichandanpur Block and then now she is working at Gounighasa Subcenter under Harichandanpur Block.

Rout is working at Gounighasa Subcenter since 2003 with a population of 5470. Out of this population, 75% of people are tribal. She serves all sites with her bicycle and has built good relationships with rural people.

She has been conducting the Immunisation and Village Health and Nutrition Day (VHND) Session site at each hard-to-reach village area which has no communication and is Jungle prone area. In spite of that, she has been visiting that site alone with the help of local people. She has also created special trust among tribal people towards the Government’s flagship programmes.

She alone visits all the households on a bicycle. During the rainy season she also visits all the cutoff areas through local arrangements. She has made managerial capacity and skill among all the field functionaries.

Even if five to six villages are cut off at the time of the rainy season, she conducts special RI & VHND with the help of ASHA & Local volunteers. She has not taken any leave throughout the year. She has also participated in all the cultural Tribal functions and established special stalls of the Medical department. Her full immunisation coverage is 97% and no Maternal Death & Infant death has occurred in her area as she is managing it tactfully.

Rout is the only ANM who is motivating and counselling the male for nonscalpel vasectomy (NSV) family planning method. She has given the NSV services by adopting counselling method.

She has also motivated Female Planning Operation cases at each site. She is the only ANM who has the highest number of cases motivated for female family planning operation.

She is also organizing the Village level Meeting in the area. She is addressing all the issues at Gram Panchayat (GP) level meeting and at Gaon Kalyan Samiti (GKS) meeting on Health. She has built good rapport with PRIs.

Rout has been observing the Swachhata Pakhawara each year at the village level. She has organized all the convergence meetings among the Gaon Kalyan Samiti & GP level meetings. She has also organized rallies on Swachhata Abhijan for community awareness and involved all the people in this programme.

She is also always focused on various IEC activities through wall painting for community awareness. She is perfectly managing all the Gaon Kalyana Samiti(GKS) under her Subcenter and implementing all the Government vertical programmes and facilitating all the deployed IEC vans on different programmes.

After the smooth distribution of mosquito net, she has maintained and visited all the House Holds for ensuring they are in proper use. If the tribal people are not aware of the use of the net, she is facilitating to use of the net on the spot at night.

She has line listed all the High Risk Mother and accordingly visits all the High risk mother with ASHA and concerned supervisor at all Hard-to-reach areas and conducts all types of testing.

Overall, she is doing her duty well and keeping good relationships with all Tribal People and Officers.