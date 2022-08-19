Keonjhar: All Schools, Anganwadi Centres To Remain Shut On Saturday Due To Heavy Rains

Bhubaneswar: Due to heavy rains, the Keonjhar district administration on Friday announced that all schools and Anganwadi centres will remain closed for students and children on Saturday (20 August 2022).

Besides, all private and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya will also remain closed tomorrow, the District Administration of Keonjhar informed in a tweet.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain will lash in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts tonight.