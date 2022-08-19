Keonjhar: All Schools, Anganwadi Centres To Remain Shut On Saturday Due To Heavy Rains

Bhubaneswar: Due to heavy rains, the Keonjhar district administration on Friday announced that all schools and Anganwadi centres will remain closed for students and children on Saturday (20 August 2022).
Besides, all private and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya will also remain closed tomorrow, the District Administration of Keonjhar informed in a tweet.
#କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା କାରଣରୁ ସମସ୍ତ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଓ ଅଙ୍ଗନବାଡି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ଓ ଶିଶୁ ମାନଂକ ପାଇଁ ଶନିବାର ଦିନ(20 August 2022) ବନ୍ଦ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି।
ଏଥିରେ ସମସ୍ତ ବେସରକାରୀ ଓ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଆଦର୍ଶ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟମାନ ମଧ୍ୟ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନିଆଯାଇଛି। @CMO_Odisha @SMEOdisha @IPR_Odisha @SRC_Odisha
— District Administration,Keonjhar (@DistAdmKeonjhar) August 19, 2022
According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rain will lash in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts tonight.
