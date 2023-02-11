Keonjhar: 6-yr-old girl dies after consuming toad meat

Keonjhar: In an unfortunate incident, a six-year-old girl child died and his younger sister turned critically ill after they consumed toad meat cooked in their house.

According to reports, Munna Munda of Guruda New Colony under Joda Block within Bambebari police station caught a toad inside their house last night and cooked it for dinner. He along with his two minor daughters consumed the frog meat.

Later in the night, both the girls started vomiting and were rushed to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital where the elder one passed away. After treatment, the younger girl child has been sent home today.

A case (3/23) has been registered and today, the dead body was handed over to the family after post-mortem in the presence of Bambebari SI Ajamani Tudu.

Notably, toads are considered toxic and, therefore, not safe to eat. Toads skin contains toxic secretions and their ingestion can cause serious and sometimes fatal reactions. Depending on the species and quantity of toxins ingested, toads can cause severe reactions and death.