40 Inmates Of Girls
State

Keonjhar: 40 Inmates Of Girls Hostel Fall Sick

By Pragativadi News Service
Keonjhar: Around 40 girls of a hostel were admitted to the hospital after they complained of dizziness and diarrhoea.

According to reports, 40 inmates of girls hostel of Raisuan govt high school had consumed semolina on Tuesday evening. Soon after this, the girls complained of dizziness and diarrhoea.

Following this, the authorities rushed them to the hospital where their health condition is stated to be stable now, said sources.

