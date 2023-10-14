Keonjhar: 30 Minor Hostel Inmates Fall Sick

Keonjhar: Around 20 minor female students from Anwesha hostel near DD College were admitted to the hospital after they fell sick after having hostel food on Friday.

According to reports, the students had their meal at the hostel and went to school. At the prayer session at the school, they complained about uneasiness. Minutes later, they suffered from vomiting, diarrhea, and headache following high fever.

The sick students aged between 10 and 12 years have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Following this, the authorities rushed them to the hospital, where their health condition is stable now, said sources.