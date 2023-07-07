Kennedy, Critically Acclaimed Police Noir Film, Set to Mesmerize Audiences at Korea Manhwa Museum

Kennedy, the highly anticipated police noir film co-produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, continues to generate excitement among movie enthusiasts. The gripping storyline, which follows a sleep-deprived police officer’s journey toward redemption in the face of various challenges, has captivated audiences worldwide.

Notably, the film has garnered immense praise from renowned figures in the national and international film industry. Following its successful screenings at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and Sydney Film Festival, Kennedy is set to captivate audiences once again, this time at the Korea Manhwa Museum.

The decision to showcase Kennedy at the Korea Manhwa Museum holds significant meaning. The museum itself is a remarkable institution dedicated to the art of Comics and Cartoon, offering visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the rich history of Korean comics spanning over a century. This choice aligns perfectly with the extraordinary nature of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan), which is renowned for its unconventional and imaginative approach to cinema.

Screening Kennedy at the Korea Manhwa Museum allows the film to be showcased in a venue that complements its distinctiveness. The museum’s vibrant and creative atmosphere sets the stage for an immersive cinematic experience. As the film continues to make its mark on the festival circuit, this latest screening promises to captivate audiences with its captivating visuals, compelling narrative, and remarkable performances.

With each new accolade and prestigious screening, Kennedy solidifies its position as a standout film in the genre. Audiences eagerly await the opportunity to witness the gripping tale unfold against the backdrop of the Korea Manhwa Museum, further cementing the film’s reputation as a must-see masterpiece.

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar