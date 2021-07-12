Kendu Leaves Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized In Balasore, Two Held

Balasore: The forest department officials have arrested two persons with a huge cache of Kendu leaves on NH-16 in Bamapada area in Balasore district on Monday.

The arrestees’ identities were not known immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted the car on NH-16 of Bamapada area. Following a thorough search, they found a huge cache of Kendu leaves and seized them.

As per the preliminary investigation, Kendu leaves were being transported in the truck to West Bengal from Sambalpur district.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.