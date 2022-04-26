Kendriya Vidyalaya To Provide Free Education To Covid Orphans

Bhubaneswar: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided to give free education to children who have lost both their parents to the Covid.

As per the Centre’s directives, KVS will give admissions to such children across the country under the PM Cares for Children Scheme.

The scheme is aimed at ensuring comprehensive care and protection of these children and enabling their wellbeing through health insurance.

Moreover, the children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be considered for admission over and above the class strength under PM CARES for Children Scheme.

The children would be provided education free education from class 1 to class 12 meaning, they would be exempted from tuition fees.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had put on hold admission in the central schools under special provisions, including MP and DM quotas.

Notably, the Union Ministry of Education has made a list of 4,058 registered eligible beneficiaries under PM Cares Children Scheme.