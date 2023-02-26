Kendrapara’s Kamala Maharana Gets PM’s Recognition In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the efforts of Odisha’s Kamala Maharana in making many household articles by using waste materials.

Kamala, a resident of Kendrapara has led a self help Group (SHG) which makes articles using milk pouches and plastic wastes.

While highlighting about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Modi said waste to wealth is also an important dimension of the abhiyan. He said a sister from Kendrapada district of Odisha, Kamala who runs a self-help group, makes house hold articles. “The women of this group make many things like baskets and mobile stands from milk pouches and other plastic packing materials,” Modi said during 98th editionof his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Kamala also expressed her happiness after Prime Minister appreciated her. “My joy knows no bound today. I had never expected that Prime Minister would praise me for my works. I am feeling proud that I joined in Swachha Bharat Abhiyan’ with my profession. Many people came to me today to congratulate me. I am very happy,” Kamala said in her first reaction.

Modi further highlighted the craze of Indian toys in foreign markets. “Indian toys have become such a craze that their demand has increased even in foreign countries,”, he added.

Modi also spoke about teleconsultation through E-Sanjeevani app. He said that at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the eSanjeevani App proved to be a great boon for the people.

The PM said that over 10 crore consultations have been done using the eSanjeevani App. He added, “The power of Digital India is visible everywhere. The E-Sanjeevani app is helping in teleconsultation with doctors. I congratulate doctors and people for using this app. It helped a lot during the pandemic time.” He also added that the app has been a useful tool for people living in Himalayan areas, Middle-class people.

Highlighting country’s digital strides, PM said many countries of the world are drawn to India’s UPI. He spoke about the recent, UPI-Pay Link which was launched between India and Singapore. “Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries, he said.

The PM also extended Holi greetings to the people of the country.