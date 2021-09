Kendrapara: At least two persons were killed in separate incidents of wall collapse due to heavy rain in Kendrapara district.

One Abhay Mohapatra (62) was asleep in his house at Badabetara village in Garadpur block of the district last night when the wall collapsed on him killing him on the spot.

Similarly, Narmada Prusti of Benipur Dihasahi in Derabish block of the district was also crushed to death in another wall collapse.