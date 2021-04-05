Kendrapara: Three Held In Woman Assault Case

Kendrapara: Police here have arrested three persons in connection with the brutal assault on a woman at Kora village under Nikirai police station in the district on April 2.

The accused have been identified as Sarat Chandra Nayak, his sons Muna and Niranjan of the same village.

According to sources. the accused were arrested based on the complaint lodged by the uncle of the victim.

The victim’s uncle-Radhakant Rout had filed the complaint with police against eight persons including a woman.

Notably, the woman, identified as Suchismita Pradhan, was assaulted in public by her relatives over some family feud. A video clip of the assault had gone viral on social media. In the video, the villagers are seen disrobing the woman, mercilessly kicking and punching her multiple times and assaulting her with sticks.