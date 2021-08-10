Kendrapara: Section 144 Imposed In 3 Panchayats For Expediting Mega Water Project

Kendrapara: The Kendrapara district administration imposed Prohibitory orders under Section 144 in three panchayats under Rajkanika block from today till October 8 for expediting the proposed mega drinking water project on Kharashrota river.

The prohibitory orders have been imposed in Balakati, Bharigada, Barunadiha panchayats for two months. 12 platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Locals have been protesting the project fearing it would not only result in the drying up of the riverbed, but it would also deprive irrigation to their farmland and lead to an acute drinking water crisis in the area.

They have also alleged that the project is being carried out to provide free water to industries in Bhadrak under the garb of a drinking water project.

Reportedly, the project to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 892 crores is meant for supplying drinking water to Bhadrak and Balasore districts by extracting water from river Kharasrota.