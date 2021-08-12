Kendrapara: Police And Public Face-Off During Protest To Mega Drinking Water Project

Kendrapara: A face-off erupted between Police and the public during a protest opposing the mega piped water project near Kharasrota River in Bharigada, Kendrapara district.

The under the aegis of Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti had gathered in large numbers & were intercepted by Police.

However, the situation turned ugly when the protestors took the law into hand and resorted to launching attacks on the cops by pelting stones at them. Besides, the protestors also attempted to vandalised the vehicles deployed at the construction site.

Reportedly, as more police personnel flooded the spot, the agitators fled from the spot.

The residents of Aul and Rajkanika blocks in Kendrapara district on Wednesday intensified their protest against the proposed drinking water project on Kharasrota river at Rajkanika’s Bharigada.

Earlier on Tuesday, the district administration had clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC for a period of two months in three panchayats to expedite the works on the mega drinking water project.

Following the prohibitory orders, Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti (KBSS) warned to intensify protests on Thursday following a high-level meeting of the workers in the organisation and the local residents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the proposed drinking water project is supposed to be implemented by drawing water from the Kharasrota river. The KBSS has been opposing the mega drinking water project for the last two years.