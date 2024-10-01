Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested the Food Safety Officer in Kendrapara district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The accused has been identified as Bibhas Mazumdar, Food Safety Officer, office of CDMO, Kendrapara.

Mazumdar has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 at Kendrapara Cuttack main road in front of Akhandalamani Marble shop from Proprietor (Complainant) of a Poly Traders Shop to issue a License in his favour to run his business.

On 30.07.2024, Mazumdar conducted a surprise raid at his shop and instructed him to apply for a license. Accordingly, on dt.08.08.2024, the complainant applied for the same, but to date, no License has been issued in his favour. Hence, he met Mazumdar and requested him to process his license but Mazumdar demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to issue the License.

Finding no other alternative, the complainant agreed to pay the demanded bribe money today to Mazumdar against his will and reported the matter about his harassment to the Vigilance Authority. Accordingly, Vigilance Officials made the plan and nabbed Mazumdar today, while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complt. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Mazumdar from the DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no.28/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused.