Kendrapara Firecracker Mishap: Death Toll Rise To 2

Kendrapara: Death toll in Kendrapara firecracker mishap rose to two as one more person, who was critically injured in the fire mishap, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Pintu Khan of Kendrapara. He was under treatment in the ICU.

Worth mentioning that one Uday Bhoi died during treatment on the late night of November 25. Kendrapara Sadar Police had on November 25 arrested three members of a puja committee in connection with the case.

Reportedly, around 40 people sustained severe burns in the firecracker blast during the Kartikeswar immersion ceremony in Balia Bazar area on Wednesday night.