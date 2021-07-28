Kendrapara Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Gangster Hyder’s Son

Kendrapara: The District and Sessions Court of Kendrapara on Wednesday rejected the interim bail plea of the elder son of deceased gangster Sk Hyder Alli.

Hyder’s son, Sheikh Qadir alias Munna who is a murder convict, filed the bail petition seeking his release to attend the last rites of his father.

However, the court rejected his plea on the ground of law and order and apprehending danger to Muna’s life.

His advocate Rabinarayan Mohanty said they will move the High Court for the bail plea.

Muna, an accused in around 18 cases, was arrested in 2011 and is currently lodged at Choudwar Circle Jail.

Notably, Hyder died following a police encounter while being shifted from Choudwar Circle Jail to Baripada Central Jail on July 24.