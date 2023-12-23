Kendrapara: Asst Technology Manager Caught Taking Bribe

Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today apprehended an Assistant Technology Manager working at the office of Block Agriculture Office, Garadpur, Kendrapara while he was receiving a bribe.

The antigraft sleuths caught the accused Rajesh Kumar Senapati while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 2,000 from a complainant (Supplier) to handover the receipt challan of paddy threshing machines and to process the bill for payment.

The Supplier had supplied the said machines as per Govt. order received online. However, Senapati was harassing him, demanding bribe to process his bill for payment. The accused was allegedly harassing other suppliers, too, and collecting bribes for facilitating the release of bills. Finding no other way, the supplier contacted Odisha Vigilance over TOLLFREE NO-1064 and narrated about the harassment and illegal demand.

Today, the vigilance team nabbed the accused while receiving the demanded bribe from the complainant. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Senapati from DA angle. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 39 dt. 22-12-2023 has been registered.