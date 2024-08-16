Kendrapara Additional Civil Supplies Officer in Vigilance Net

Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today conducted raids on the properties of the Additional Civil Supplies Officer in Kendrapara district on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra, Additional Civil Supplies Officer, Kendrapara.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by four DSPs, one Assistant Commandant, five Inspectors, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack at the following 5 places in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Kendrapara. 👇

1) His Single storeyed building located over plot no 143/1720 at Madhupatna (Kalyani Nagar), Cuttack.

2) Double-storeyed building over plot no. 145/1864/4634 at Lingipur, Bhubaneswar.

3) Office chamber of Sri Mohapatra located at the office of CSO, Kendrapara.

4) His paternal house located at Nuapada, Cuttack.

5) House of his relative located at Kalyani Nagar, Cuttack.

The search is in progress. Further report follows.