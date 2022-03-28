Kendall X Kylie Collection Launches On April 6

California: Kylie Jenner may be the queen of lip kits and has recently enlisted the help of her older sister Kendall Jenner for the release of their second upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collection.

The sisters took to Instagram today to debut the exciting launch, with Kylie first posting a gorgeous photo from the campaign.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CblpkozplmG/?utm_medium=share_sheet

It looks we are getting an 18-color eyeshadow palette featuring the campaign image Kylie shared on insta draping the packaging. The hues are so versatile, with shades of purple, rose, brown, burnt orange, and taupe rounding out the color scheme.

The collab features three lip crayons in the shades “Low Maintenance”, “Iconic Duo”, and “As We Should”. The collection also debuts Kylie Cosmetics’ first blush and highlighter quad, with two cream and two powder formulas. Finally, we spot a lip gloss in the clip of the full package, but no swatches or names of that product were released.

This partnership is the second one for the sisters, coming two years after they released Kendall X Kylie cosmetics in June 2020. Since then Kylie has collaborated with her other sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.