Kendall Jenner sexy shots of a ‘corpse bride’ costume as Halloween teaser!

California: Kendall Jenner turned up the heat in a recent Instagram post, sharing some sexy shots of a ‘corpse bride’ costume ahead of Halloween.

The model took to her Instagram recently to show off one of her Halloween costumes for the holiday, sharing her version of the Corpse Bride titular character — a sexy version, that is. “4 days till halloween yer corpse bride,” Kendall captioned the post which contained a series of four sultry shots.

The pics, taken by talented photographer Dana Trippe, featured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a white lingerie bra top and matching thong with a large flower piece over the front right strap. The 25-year-old accessorized the look with sky-high, Mary Jane-style white platform heels, a long, lace-embellished veil, elbow-length, sheer white gloves, and a pearl choker.