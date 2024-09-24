Paris The L’Oréal Paris runway at Paris Fashion Week was a dazzling event, featuring a lineup of global stars. The theme for this year’s show was “Walk Your Worth,” celebrating women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood.

Kendall Jenner graced the runway in a striking red mesh asymmetric dress, complemented by a vibrant lip and bleach blonde hair. Alia Bhatt, making her debut at Paris Fashion Week, stunned in a metallic silver bustier paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit23Eva Longoria turned heads in a sheer organza gown with a high slit, dripping in diamonds.

Other notable appearances included Cara Delevingne, who wore a red silk trench coat and high-waisted hot pants, and Jane Fonda, who looked elegant in a shimmering silver trench paired with metallic trainers1. The event also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Heidi Klum, and Simone Ashley, each showcasing their unique styles.

(L-R) Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Andie MacDowell, Kendall Jenner, Luma Grothe, Viola Davis, Heidi Klum and Alia Bhatt walk the runway during Le Defile L’Oreal Paris – Walk Your Worth on Sept. 23, 2024 during Paris Fashion Week, spring 2025. Getty Images Image Credit : Getty Images Kendall Jenner walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Eva Longoria walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images Aishwarya Rai walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images Anitta walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images Viola Davis walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Jane Fonda walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images Heidi Klum walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Anitta walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images (L-R) Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Luma Grothe, Heidi Klum and Alia Bhatt walk the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Andie MacDowell walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Cara Delevingne walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images Eva Longoria walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images (L-R): Cindy Bruna, Thuso Mbedu, Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell and Kendall Jenner walk the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images Image Credit : Getty Images Bethenny Frankel walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Aja Naomi King walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images Samadhi Zendejas walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images Enzy Storia walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Lena Gercke walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Cinta Laura Kiehl walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris PP Krit walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images Pinar Deniz walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images Rochelle Humes walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images Glamzilla walks the runway during “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth” Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images Image Credit : Getty Images Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images Image Credit : Getty Images Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris Image Credit : Getty Images

Paris The L’Oréal Paris runway at Paris Fashion Week was a dazzling event, featuring a lineup of global stars. The theme for this year’s show was “Walk Your Worth,” celebrating women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood.

Kendall Jenner graced the runway in a striking red mesh asymmetric dress, complemented by a vibrant lip and bleach blonde hair. Alia Bhatt, making her debut at Paris Fashion Week, stunned in a metallic silver bustier paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit23Eva Longoria turned heads in a sheer organza gown with a high slit, dripping in diamonds.

Other notable appearances included Cara Delevingne, who wore a red silk trench coat and high-waisted hot pants, and Jane Fonda, who looked elegant in a shimmering silver trench paired with metallic trainers1. The event also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Heidi Klum, and Simone Ashley, each showcasing their unique styles.