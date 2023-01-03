Ken Block: American motorsport legend & Youtuber killed in snowmobile mishap

55-year-old American motorsport legend and famous YouTube star Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah, reported BBC News on Tuesday. Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and three children.

The sheriff’s office in Utah Block wrote on Facebook that Block was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope in Wasatch County, Utah, when the vehicle upended, landing on top of him.

Block had been riding with a group but was alone when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he sustained, the local sheriff’s office said.

A competitive rally driver in series such as Rally America and Global Rallycross, Block earned popularity later in life for his “Gymkhana” video series on YouTube amassing two million subscribers. Block also co-founded the skate-wear clothing brand DC Shoes.

Hoonigan Industries, another clothing company he owned, confirmed its founder’s passing in a statement on Instagram on Monday.

Fellow racers also paid tribute to Block, with former British Formula One world champion Jenson Button calling him “a talent that did so much for our sport”.

The news of his death emerged a day after US actor Jeremy Renner sustained serious injuries while using a snow plough to clear snow outside his home in Nevada.