KEMPPI India to setup CoE in Advanced Welding at TTI Takatpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: The Director of Technical Education and Training (DTE&T), Odisha under Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Govt of Odisha has signed an agreement with KEMPPI India Private Limited to set up Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Advanced Welding at TTI Takatpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha at a cost of Rs 5.29 Crore using the fund under OMBADC.

The agreement has been signed between DTE&T, Director, Reghu G, and KEMPPI India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Ajay Trikha in the office of DTE&T.

This CoE has advanced welding equipment like Robot Welding, Laser Welding, Pipe Welding, Heavy Fabrication Welding, etc. In addition to this welding machines used in World Skill Competition, will also be set-up to train the students for World Skill Competition. Non-destructive testing equipment will also be placed to have the skill of trainees to perfection.

Proving true to mission on environment protection modern electro static precipitators will also be set-up with fume extraction system.

This CoE will also produce industry-ready employable trainees from the district. KEMPPI will provide training to 10 trainers from Government ITI/Polytechnics of Odisha at their training centre for one month. Providing vital hand-holding support to the trainees, technical experts from KEMPPI will provide 15 months training at TTI Takatpur. Among others Deputy Director, Ajay Panda, Sujogya Mishra and Suman Ghosh were present in this programme