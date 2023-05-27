Kejriwal Meets Telangana CM KCR Seeking Support Against Centre’s Ordinance On Delhi Services

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad to seek BRS’ support against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital. He was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders. The ordinance which nullifies the Supreme Court order on services matters in the national capital.

The Delhi Chief Minister is on a nationwide tour visiting different states and meeting leaders of various political parties to seek their support in Rajya Sabha to defeat the Bill when it is moved in the Upper House of the Parliament. He is seeking support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance brought by the central government on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital.